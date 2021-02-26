Dallas

Dallas Acquires 83 Acres of Land for Five Mile Creek Greenbelt Project

By Ken Kalthoff

The largest acquisition of park land in 20 years by the City of Dallas was completed this week with 83 acres for the planned Five Mile Creek Greenbelt.

The project has been in the works since 2019 and will take several more years to complete. It will preserve the green space along the creek that has been a dumping ground in the past, in a portion of Southern Dallas that is short on park space.

Money for the $2.5 million land purchase came from the Dallas Reforestation Fund, which is supported by fees from developers who remove trees from other locations. It was the first use of this relatively new source of city money.

Robert Kent with the Trust for Public Land and Dallas Park Board President Calvert Collins Bratton spoke with NBC 5 about the purchase.

