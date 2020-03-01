Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Blue Mound, 2 Arrested: Police

A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Blue Mound, police say.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Glenn Drive, where the cyclist had been hit. The cyclist was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with major injuries to his head and chest, police said.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle at a home in Fort Worth, and took the person into custody.

The person was transported to the Blue Mound jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and faces a charge of failure to report a felony and tampering with physical evidence, police said.