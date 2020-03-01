Fort Worth

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Blue Mound, 2 Arrested: Police

The cyclist had major injuries to his head and chest

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Glenn Drive, where the cyclist had been hit. The cyclist was hospitalized with major injuries to his head and chest, police said.

A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Blue Mound, police say.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Glenn Drive, where the cyclist had been hit. The cyclist was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with major injuries to his head and chest, police said.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle at a home in Fort Worth, and took the person into custody.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

cowtown marathon 40 mins ago

42nd Cowtown Marathon Draws Runners From All 50 States, 16 Countries

Euless 3 hours ago

Man Found Shot in Euless Apartment Complex Laundry Room Dies: Police

The person was transported to the Blue Mound jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and faces a charge of failure to report a felony and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthBlue Mound
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us