Crowds reject online shopping and show up in Grand Prairie for Black Friday

Shoppers took to the malls and outlets this Black Friday in Grand Prairie. Many people may think the days of in-person shopping are long gone with the popularity of shopping online.

Lines stretched out the door at several stores at the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets.

“This is my first black Friday. I’m not from here. I came from Mexico and I’m visiting them and they bring me here," said Amileu Zavala pointing to her family member Brandon.

What's different this year?

“I’d say it’s a little calmer this year. The temperature is better. Last year it was cold. It was windy. This year this week has been pretty good," said Brandon Zavala.

Over the years Black Friday has seen stampede rushes, fights breaking out over products, and people camping overnight to be first in line. None of that chaos was in Grand Prairie as of Friday afternoon. Store managers were thankful for that and the steady stream of customers.

For Kierstin Sulecki, it's just not the same online.

“I like to try stuff on. I don’t like to order stuff because it never fits and I don’t wear it and it’s a waste of money," said Sulecki.

Sulekci came in for the Cowboys game Thursday night and while in town she stopped at the outlets with her dad, brother, and sister.

“But I can’t find them anymore," said Sulecki, "but I have their (credit) card."

“There’s a lot of long lines, the parking lot is definitely packed. We had to park a little bit far away to get here but it wasn’t a bad walk," said Wendy Gerstenkron, who came with her sister Elaine Horner.

They tell NBC 5 they're keeping the tradition alive from when they used to Black Friday shop with their mom.

“We like the crowds and we like the festivities. The Christmas spirit. That’s something that we enjoy that you can’t get shopping online," said Horner.