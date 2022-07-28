Crews Battle Grassfire in Kaufman County

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Fire crews responded to a grassfire in Kaufman County Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported to be located at 3088 Bois D Arc Road in Combine.

Initial reports indicated structures were threatened.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and it appeared crews had the fire under control.

