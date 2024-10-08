LIVE VIDEO: Crews battle Fort Worth apartment fire

Crews are responding to an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Fire crews were called to Qual Ridge Apartments in the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

The fire went to 2 alarms around 1:15 p.m, according to officials.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene where smoke could be seen coming out of the roof of the complex.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.