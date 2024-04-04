Dallas

Crews battle apartment fire in Dallas

Fire crews were called to the scene Thursday afternoon

By Dominga Gutierrez

Fire crews continue to battle an apartment fire in Dallas that started Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m. following a 911 call of a fire at an apartment complex, located at 2800 West Northwest Highway in North Dallas, according to fire officials.

First responders reported heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building when they arrived.

A second alarm was called into the location due to the size of the building.

The fire was declared a 3-alarm around 4 p.m., according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

