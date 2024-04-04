Crews battle apartment fire in Dallas

Fire crews continue to battle an apartment fire in Dallas that started Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m. following a 911 call of a fire at an apartment complex, located at 2800 West Northwest Highway in North Dallas, according to fire officials.

First responders reported heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building when they arrived.

A second alarm was called into the location due to the size of the building.

The fire was declared a 3-alarm around 4 p.m., according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

