Drive any freeway in DFW and you'll see billboards trying to sell you something. But this week, 16 billboards are showing off Crayola artwork and trying to give something back.

Three local students created the artwork in the 1990s and early 2000s and submitted it to Crayola to be displayed in museums and galleries across the country.

"We want to find these folks," Crayola Executive Vice President for Brand Marketing and Experiences Victoria Lozano said. "We want to reunite them with these amazing mementos. It is rightfully theirs. It is a celebration of their creativity, and they really should have it."

The DFW-area billboards feature 'Up Close,' a tropical drawing by a then 8-year-old student named Sarah; 'Crockman of Steel,' a drawing of a gator and man by a 5th grader named Pedro; and 'Martha the Famous Clown,' a drawing by a 4th grader named Bianca.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bianca and Pedro attended Gilbert Cuellar Elementary School in Dallas, while Sarah attended the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Crayola looking for three Dallas artists from the 1990s, 2000s

"It's a moment in time, right? It is a snapshot of what that child was thinking," Lozano said of the drawings. "This campaign really looks to raise that awareness among parents to start that bigger societal conversation around the critical importance of childhood creativity."

The billboards will run in DFW through July 7. You can view the full gallery of artwork from across the country that Crayola is trying to match to young artists.

If you recognize the artwork or know the artists, Crayola wants to hear from you! Click here to claim the artwork.