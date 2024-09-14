Crash involving multiple vehicles leaves 4 dead, 2 hurt on I-45 in Dallas

A violent multi-car crash on a highway in Dallas claimed the lives of four people and left two others hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

According to initial reports, Dallas police officers responded to a collision involving three vehicles in the 9500 block of northbound Interstate 45 near Simpson Stuart Road around 1 p.m.

Authorities said that based on their preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-45 when it crashed into another car.

As a result of the crash, the first vehicle veered across the median into southbound traffic, colliding with two other cars before hitting the guardrail and flipping over.

Officials confirmed that the vehicle drivers traveling southbound were rushed to local hospitals. Unfortunately, one driver died at the hospital, and there is no word on the condition of the second driver.

Three people who were occupied in the first vehicle traveling northbound died at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle took themself to a local hospital, Dallas police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The names of the deceased victims have not been revealed, and police did not report any more injuries.

