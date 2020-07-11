Crash Causes Gas Line Break in Southlake

southlake

North Peytonville Road in Southlake is open again after a gas line break caused a two-hour-long closure Saturday afternoon, police say.

A two-vehicle crash Saturday in Southlake caused a gas line break and closed a section of the road.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety asked the public to avoid the area around 1800 North Peytonville Avenue, near Laurel Lane and La Mirada Court, after a gas line break.

In an update at 12:33 p.m., Southlake DPS said it did not have an estimated time of arrival on Atmos or repair crews.

Police did not say if anyone had been injured in the crash.

It was unclear how many people are affected by the break or when service would be restored.

