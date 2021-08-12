Crash Causes Delays on NB I-35W in Fort Worth

A crash involving at least three vehicles is causing major delays along I-35W in Fort Worth.

The crash happened just before noon Thursday near the exit for Heritage Trace Parkway.

Fort Worth police said at one time all of the northbound main lanes and the northbound express lanes were closed. Officers were able to get one of the main lanes back open a short time later.

There are reports that at least one person was trapped, but so far no other updates.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often for the latest updates.