Coyote sightings increase as mating season underway, Dallas Animal Services says

Sightings of coyotes are on the rise across North Texas.

In a press release issued this week, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) reminded communities to stay vigilant amid coyote mating season.

Jacqueline Sutherland, Wildlife Investigator for Dallas Animal Services said mating season for coyotes lasts several weeks.

“So, usually January to the beginning of March and in general, they target Valentine's Day as far as for breeding,” Sutherland said. “It's a season where they spend more time with family. They determine what size territory they want to have, if the family is going to stay or if they're going to disperse some of those family members based on food source and size.”

During mating season, Sutherland said coyotes travel in pairs and will be heard and spotted more often during the daytime.

“It's not an aggression issue that we're looking at as far as behavior that we see seasonally this time of year. It's just going to be higher visibility and more vocalizations,” Sutherland said.

DAS wants to raise awareness on how people can discourage coyotes from interacting with other people and dogs in yards or community spaces.

“Don't freak out,” Sutherland said. “Any time we deal with an encounter with a coyote, we control the speed at which things move, and we control the distance.”

A common place for coyote sightings is near White Rock Lake off Winsted Road.

“They love these trails and they're very active. Obviously, there's a lot of people. But these types of groomed travel corridors that they have, and they can stay on the sides where it's heavily wooded and nobody can see them,” Sutherland said. “Sometimes they'll trot right down the middle of the street if they can. But these trail systems that we have that leads up to the park and, you know, down around the lake, it makes it really, really easy for them to navigate.”

Dallas Animal Services encourages dog owners to take the following steps to reduce interactions with coyotes:

Always keep dogs on a leash

Supervise pets when enclosed in a fenced-in yard

Avoid walking dogs along creek lines or through empty fields

Never permit dogs to run loose, especially in areas with elevated coyote activity (i.e., White Rock Lake)

If you see a coyote, scare it away by yelling, waving your arms, and throwing objects near (not at) them to let them know they are unwelcome

“Pay attention to your surroundings. If you see something from a distance, have a good reaction. Announce to the coyote,” Sutherland said. “Make noise if you need to.”

Sutherland said an empty bottle and rocks are what she uses to modify the behavior of coyotes who are reported to be too close or comfortable in neighborhoods or community spaces.

“As you continue walking and it's making noise as it's going towards them, so now in their mind, they're being pursued,” Sutherland said. “That's what causes them to actually pick up and leave quicker.”

DAS asks that people report all coyote sightings and encounters as it helps investigators like Sutherland identify coyote territories.

“I keep a pretty close eye on areas where we get an increase in visible activity. There's multiple spaces where we've had some changes in family dynamics,” Sutherland said. “We're watching for territories that have become occupied or unoccupied. So they're open. Some new families may move in and reproduce.”

To report a coyote sighting call 469-676-9813. You can also input the information using the city’s map tool.