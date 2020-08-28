Cowtown Marathon Moves to New Date in May 2021 in Response to Pandemic

The organizers of the Cowtown Marathon have decided to move the 2021 weekend race dates in response to ongoing pandemic concerns.

The race will now take place on May 8, 2021 rather than during the last weekend in February as originally scheduled.

In-person races will occur at Will Rogers Memorial Center and will only include a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and the Healthy Hig Half Marathon Relay. Virtual options to run the Kids 5K, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon will also be available, but there will be no in-person races for these distances.

"Rather than cancel this uniquely Fort Worth event, we're committed to producing The Cowtown on a May 2021 date to accommodate social distancing, consolidate in-person events to one day and serve our loyal participants," Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz said. "Celebrating 43 years, the tradition continues, just in a different way due to the circumstances we all face."

Options for virtual participation are available for registered runners who are unable to attend in-person race on May 8. Registered runners who cannot attend are also able to defer to the 2022 or 2023 events.

"We feel this is the best course of action given the current public health circumstances and the tradition of Cowtown hosting the best possible, safest race in Texas," Swartz said.

Registration is now open for the 2021 in-person races.