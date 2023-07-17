Cows roam Grand Prairie neighborhood over the weekend

Some unexpected visitors moved into a Grand Prairie neighborhood over the weekend.

Neighbors shared photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com of cows roaming the streets behind Hobbs Williams Elementary.

First spotted on Saturday, the cattle camped outside the Faz family’s home on Sunday evening.

The cows feasted on their rosemary bushes and dug into people’s trash bins.

“My rosemary bush is gone, but other than that it [was] just a funny sight. It was pretty comical,” said Edith Faz.

A Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said six cows were rounded up and are being held in the department’s livestock area because the owner has yet to be found.