Cowboys fans pack AT&T Stadium for first home game of the season

The Dallas Cowboys had their first home game of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday.

And while the result on the field didn’t go the way they wanted it to, fans still have high hopes for the rest of the year.

“How ‘bout them Cowboys?” a group of fans yelled for NBC 5’s cameras outside the stadium.

There’s nothing like the first kickoff of the year from Jerry World.

Thousands of fans flooded into AT&T Stadium on Sunday to watch the Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints.

“We’re going to beat them by 17,” one fan told NBC 5 before the game. “We’re going to tear them up, we’re going to tear them up.”

Some Dallas Cowboys faithful drove more than seven hours from the bayou for this game.

“Because the Cowboys are going to win today,” said Lawanda Marshall, a Louisiana resident.

By kickoff, the stadium was buzzing. In their seats, fans were living and dying by the result of every play.

And up in the concourse, another group was taking advantage of their own special moment.

“Today they’re making touchdown tacos,” said Yeshenia Gallardo, the culinary director of Ranchview High School.

The concessions offered at Sunday’s game included some haute cuisine courtesy of two groups of high school culinary students who won the Taste of the Cowboys Youth Challenge: Arlington ISD’s team got first place and a $10,000 grant, and second-place Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD won a $5,000 prize.

Along with the grant money, both teams had the chance to cook for fans at AT&T Stadium.

“They’re so excited, a big thing about our program is we give kids real-life experiences,” said Gallardo. “And so for some of these students, they’re going into the hospitality industry, and so they’re getting to actually work in the profession that they’re already going into.”

Some fans said they were at Sunday’s game for the action on the field – while others wanted to take in one of the premier venues in sports.

“I’m just excited to see the stadium, I’ve only been here once,” said Lawanda Marshall. “It’s been a long time ago, but I’m just excited to be here and show our support for the Cowboys.”

“4,000 televisions,” another fan pointed out. “No matter where you are, you’re going to get to see the game.”

Today the ball didn’t bounce the Cowboys’ way. Still, fans told NBC 5 they were looking for a big year for the Blue and Silver.

“Super Bowl, in New Orleans,” said Otis Marshall. “That’s what it’s going to look like.”