The National Weather Service says a weak tornado touched down in North Texas on Wednesday.

The NWS said evidence indicates that a short-track EF-0 tornado touched down west of Celina. On the Enhanced-Fujita scale, an EF-0 has winds between 65 mph and 85 mph.

Minor tree damage was confirmed along County Road 9.

No injuries were reported.