COVID-19 Surge Delays Trash Pickup in Some Cities

Community Waste Disposal serves nearly 30 North Texas cities

The surge in COVID-19 cases is now delaying trash pickup in some North Texas cities.

Community Waste Disposal announced it is experiencing staffing issues related to the pandemic.

That means delays of one to two days in garbage pickup.

CWD serves nearly 30 North Texas cities.

The City of Allen says if your trash wasn't collected, for now, keep it where you left it.

The Town of Prosper says people can expect delays of one to two days and encourages people to take advantage of their special bulk dropoff location.

