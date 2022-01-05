COVID-19 Surge Delays Trash Pickup in Some Cities

The surge in COVID-19 cases is now delaying trash pickup in some North Texas cities.

Community Waste Disposal announced it is experiencing staffing issues related to the pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

That means delays of one to two days in garbage pickup.

CWD serves nearly 30 North Texas cities.

The City of Allen says if your trash wasn't collected, for now, keep it where you left it.

Allen residents may experience a temporary delay in trash, recycling or yard waste collection due to a large number of CWD drivers who are out sick. Please keep all trash, recycling and yard waste at your collection point until trucks arrive for pickup. pic.twitter.com/pTBAnZ0OmY — City of Allen (@CityofAllenTX) January 5, 2022

The Town of Prosper says people can expect delays of one to two days and encourages people to take advantage of their special bulk dropoff location.