Couple's wedding day is saved by the kindness of strangers

The winter wonderland in Grayson County makes a beautiful backdrop for wedding pictures.

But all the snow coming down the past two days did worry the groom Grayson Sims and his bride.

“We had to change plans with rehearsals,” groom Grayson Sims said. “We had a friend that almost couldn’t fly in and they are in the wedding so there was a lot of stress. But most importantly it’s about love. It’s about two people coming together.”

Little did he know a lot more than two people came together to make sure they could get to their wedding venue.

“Usually, we’re used to dealing with extreme temperatures,” The French Farmhouse Venue owner Kelsey Thompson said. “Now we are dealing with 10 inches of snow.”

Thompson's family owns the venue.

All that snow covered the mile-and-a-half-long gravel county road that leads to their property. It also covered all the parking lots and sidewalks.

Thomspon wasn't sure they could get it all clear in time for the evening wedding. But fortunately, neighbors stepped in to lend a helping hand.

“Neighbors were calling, 'Hey how can we help,'” Thompson said. “Well, we’ve got a lot we need to do. So, they started going down the dirt road with the bulldozer. We had neighbors and kids coming over to shovel all the sidewalks. You’ll see all the sidewalks that go around the property over to the chapel.”

The neighborly deeds done outside helped a couple they didn't even kno tow start their new life together. A wedding gift you could say from the neighborhood.

“It means everything to us and we are so thankful to have that support and the neighbors around us,” Thompson said.

“It’s so true just the little gestures really mean so much,” Sims said. “So yeah, just for all these people that don’t know us to do a little bit of work plowing all this snow just to make me and my bride’s day so special it means all the world.”