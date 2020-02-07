reverchon park

Couple Sues Dallas to Stop $10 Million Reverchon Park Project

By Hayat Norimine - The Dallas Morning News

Smiley N. Pool Dallas Morning News

A couple who lives next to Reverchon Park is suing Dallas to try to stop a $10 million development deal to build an athletic field and baseball stadium on the city-owned Uptown land.

The lawsuit, filed by Charlotte and Robert Barner in Dallas County civil court Thursday, argued the council exceeded its power and violated state law by putting control of public land in the hands of a private party.

