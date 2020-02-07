Couple Sues Dallas to Stop $10 Million Reverchon Park Project

A couple who lives next to Reverchon Park is suing Dallas to try to stop a $10 million development deal to build an athletic field and baseball stadium on the city-owned Uptown land.

The lawsuit, filed by Charlotte and Robert Barner in Dallas County civil court Thursday, argued the council exceeded its power and violated state law by putting control of public land in the hands of a private party.

Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners The Dallas Morning News.