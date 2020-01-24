Klyde Warren Park

Couple Shot at Intersection Near Klyde Warren Park

Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a man and woman who were stopped in their vehicle at an intersection near Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas Friday morning.

The couple was stopped at Pearl Street when an unknown person in a vehicle pulled up and fired at the vehicle at least 11 times.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 3:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Pearl Street. The couple drove to McKinney Avenue and Allen Street. Many shell casings were found at the scene.

The woman was shot twice and was hospitalized.

Eastbound McKinney Avenue was closed as detectives investigated at the scene.

No other information was available.

