Dallas

Could a Bullet Train From Dallas to Houston Actually Improve Texas’ Environment?

Once the bullet train is operating, it could help remove more than 14,000 vehicles a day on Interstate 45 between the cities

By Jesus Jimenez - The Dallas Morning News

Someday you could hop a bullet train in downtown Dallas and arrive in Houston in fewer than 90 minutes.

The trip would save North Texans time. But beyond the four hours of drive time or a trip to the airport, it also could be the cleanest and safest way to travel between the two cities, according to Texas Central, the company behind the Texas High-Speed Train. And the project could be just a year away from breaking ground.

North Texans have been talking about a bullet train between Dallas and Houston for years. And while it’s getting closer to reality, some opposition and a few federal hurdles stand in the way of the corridor’s construction.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

