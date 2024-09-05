North Texas mother continues to fight to get her 2-year-old son back after a judge denied custody

The mother of a 2-year-old boy continues to fight for her son after a judge denied custody of her child following a Child Protective Services investigation after she took her son to the hospital.

"It's been over 250 days. I miss him more and more every single day. I'm just keeping my faith in God and most importantly, staying strong for my son because I know he needs me and I need him," said Joslyn Sanders during a news conference Thursday afternoon with the social justice group Next Generation Action Network.

Sanders said she took her toddler, Josiah, to Children's Health Medical Center in Dallas last year per the advice of her son's primary care provider to get blood work for a rash he developed.

She wanted a second opinion because she didn't want her son to receive the antibiotic clindamycin and left the hospital.

That's what triggered a Child Protective Services, CPS, investigation. It led to three weeks of testimony in the courtroom and the case gained national attention over parental rights and whether CPS followed proper protocol.

A Denton County judge denied Sanders custody of her son.

About six months later, Sanders continues to advocate for herself, along with the help of the Next Generation Action Network to get her child back.

"It deeply saddens me that this mother has to go through this, and that's the reason why the Next Generation Action Network asked all of you to join us in our call to demand baby Josiah be returned home to his mother," said Dominique Alexander, the president of Next Generation Action Network.

Sanders said she's completed her court-ordered parenting classes and programs, including psycho-social evaluation, individual counseling, a women's wellness course and parenting with paralysis.

"Given that I've completed all the court-ordered services, I hope and pray that my child is reunited with me," expressed Sanders.

Alexander said they want the case moved from Denton County to Dallas County where Sanders permanently lives now.

They also alleged other issues regarding the treatment of her son in the foster system, which is something she's concerned about.

"I just feel so disheartened, and I feel so hopeless that I'm not able to protect him and keep him safe," said Sanders.

NBC 5 called and left a message for the Denton County District Attorney's Office to learn more information about the case and where it stands now.