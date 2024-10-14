The final week of the 2024 State Fair of Texas is underway.

Monday featured an annual event in partnership with police agencies aimed at improving the relationship between police and young people.

Law enforcement members of the faith-based community engagement group Heroes, Cops and Kids dressed up as superheroes to interact with young fairgoers.

“It’s important because we want to show them that law enforcement are their friends,” said former police officer Ricardo Campbell retired from the Dallas Police Department after 35 years of service.

“A lot of times you hear in different communities that we’re the bad guys and we’re not. Officers do a great job, especially Dallas police. People don’t know this, but they have probably one of the number one community engagement programs in the country,” said Campbell.

Some infamous villains also appeared alongside 'the good guys' to teach a lesson about second chances.

“Just because a person used to be a bad person doesn’t mean he has to stay a bad person," Campbell explained.

"That’s why we have the Bible. God forgave us for our sins so we could forgive others.”

Youngsters are also challenged to be heroes in their own right by doing well in school and obeying their parents.

The Heroes, Cops and Kids nonprofit participates in events year-round.