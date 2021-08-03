Coppell to Conduct Mosquito Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services will spray for mosquitos in the City of Coppell after mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito traps were collected from the 75019 zip code of Coppell.

In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are also treating multiple areas. To view the treatment areas, click here.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 miles per hour or inclement weather.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites