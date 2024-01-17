Consumer experts warn of ‘storm chaser' scams during winter weather clean up

As North Texas gets closer to thawing out, there’s a new threat at our doorsteps – scammers.

From busted pipes to fallen limbs and other issues from below-freezing temperatures, there are plenty of opportunities for unethical contractors and others to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners.

Local police said the same thing happens every winter season amid the confusion and rush to clean things up.

Unethical contractors are often referred to as "storm chasers" and are known to follow the news or even travel in from out of state.

The Better Business Bureau serving North and Central Texas sees the scam reports go up every time a storm comes through.

"They might be achieving buy-in by trying to say, ‘We are with XYZ company that's well known and we're in the area with some leftover materials. We're helping your neighbor and we're here to help.’ And with homeowners back against a wall and maybe needing a necessary repair, they might take that first option and make a payment and get on a schedule,” said BBB spokesperson Jason Meza. “But the company never returns, they take their money, and they're long gone."

While there are many businesses that are legitimate and well-respected, there are some warning signs of those who aren't, especially if they come knocking on your door or even calling or texting in the next couple of days.

"When there are contractors needing money up front, a significant deposit, or more than 50% of a stated price, that's usually a red flag that they're trying to take as much money upfront as possible and never really intend to do the work or return,” said Meza. “When homeowners are approached saying again that they're in the area already, they're casing the neighborhood. They're trying to knock on doors, trying to figure out if they can drum up more response. They might know the names of your neighbors. They might know a lot more about your home than you know, and they know the damage. So they've done their homework."

Experts say even if you're desperate for a quick fix, do your research. Don't make a purchasing decision when someone is standing on your doorstep, even if they offer a great deal.

Get someone who is licensed, especially for these specialized repairs that require legitimate electricians and plumbers. You want a signed contract and deposits as part of the work, not full payment up front.

Some smaller contractors might require a down payment to cover supplies and that's fine, but never let the payments get ahead of the work that's being done.

REPORT IT

So if you think you've been victimized by a questionable contractor during storm repairs, report it to the Texas Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.

You also need to report it to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

You can also file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau by clicking here.

All three agencies will work to share the complaint with law enforcement.

Utility imposter scams and FEMA scams are also in full swing. Callers may threaten to shut your power off, claiming that you are delinquent on payments due to the storm. Click here for more information.