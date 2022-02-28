DallasNews.com

Consulting Firm Bows Out of Dallas ISD's Superintendent Search

Dallas trustees originally made an unusual move in hiring two firms for the search

By Corbett Smith - The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Independent School District no longer has two search firms looking to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Austin-based JG Consulting rescinded its proposal to help DISD in the search process, informing the board late last week of its decision.

Walsh Gallegos, a law firm based in Austin, is now the sole search firm working with the district.

Walsh Gallegos has placed over 50 superintendents across the state, including Lewisville’s most recent hire.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasdallas isdSUPERINTENDENTDallas ISD Superintendent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us