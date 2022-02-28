Consulting Firm Bows Out of Dallas ISD's Superintendent Search

The Dallas Independent School District no longer has two search firms looking to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Austin-based JG Consulting rescinded its proposal to help DISD in the search process, informing the board late last week of its decision.

Walsh Gallegos, a law firm based in Austin, is now the sole search firm working with the district.

Walsh Gallegos has placed over 50 superintendents across the state, including Lewisville’s most recent hire.

