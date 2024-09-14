With a rash of school threats popping up across North Texas, law enforcement, district leaders, and community members are coming together to take action.

Dr. Keisha Williams Lankford is a Dallas native and lifelong advocate for the well-being of children. That's why she’s called on community leaders to act.

“Please everyone, there’s something for each of us to do,” said Lankford.

Lankford said she’s disturbed by reports of social media and online safety threats made against schools across North Texas districts.

“There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. But honestly if the children don’t feel the warmth from the village, they burn it up. And that’s what’s happening,” she said.

The rash of threats comes on the heels of the shooting death of 17-year-old Kimball High senior, David Washington, last Friday night.

The shooting happened following a fight at a Love's gas station near Kincaid Stadium.

Days later, Dallas ISD released a statement saying they were aware of threats made against various campuses and they were taking the claims seriously.

The Dallas Police Department followed with a statement of its own saying they, too, were aware of social media threats to schools.

In DeSoto, a coalition of pastors have pledged to counter the violence with their presence and resources around campuses and at extracurricular activities.

“Make sure that you are aware of what your children are doing. Parent. And if you’re having challenges parenting well, then that’s where you have resources to help you do so,” said Pastor Marcus King of Disciple Central Community Church.

On Monday, ahead of DeSoto’s homecoming game next week, King will join others in partnership with DeSoto ISD to pray for peace.

For its part, Dallas ISD requires student ID badges at football games. Adult supervision is required for students not yet in high school.

Students whose teams are not playing must also be accompanied by an adult or Dallas ISD employee.