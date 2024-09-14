DeSoto pastors seek peace, safety with ‘Learn, Lead, Live' call to action

Amid fears of school violence felt across Dallas-Fort Worth, faith leaders in DeSoto have a coalition of pastors mobilizing to keep the peace.

“We’re giving an invitation to everyone in our community and abroad because this is not just a DeSoto issue, but it’s impacting DeSoto,” said Pastor Marcus King of Disciple Central Community Church.

The invitation is to learn, to lead and to live, said the chair of the DeSoto Pastor’s Coalition.

The group, active since 2017, is mobilizing amid recent threats of violence among youth in and around Dallas County’s Southern sector.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“There are several threats most online, they are finding some of the perpetrators and they are being disciplined,” said King based on information he’s been able to gather.

There’s concern not only tied to online threats but also recent gun violence involving high school students in the region.

The shooting death last Friday night of Dallas Kimball High School football player, David Washington, while not connected to DeSoto, has shaken the community.

“What affects one affects all,” said King.

The Learn, Lead, Live call to action in the wake of recent events includes pastors praying for individual schools in the district and showing up at DeSoto football games to pray with the teams before games while also being present during the games.

The hope is to spread words of comfort and peace for students, staff and coaches.

The coalition is also in talks with the school district for other efforts and plans to organize community forums on church grounds.

“Everything starts at home and we empathize with several parents because of the economy, it’s hard to even just put food on the table, pay bills. So, one thing we want to make sure we do is the same model that Jesus used. What needs can we meet?," said King of plans to reach out to young people. "Then we challenge those parents. Make sure you are aware of what your children are doing. Parent. And if you’re having challenges parenting well, that’s where you have resources to help you do so.”

DeSoto High’s football team has an away game on Sept. 13 in San Antonio, according to the district. Homecoming is next week.

The DeSoto Pastor's Coalition plans to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more details on the effort.