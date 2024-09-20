Community leaders respond to Dallas Chief's departure, hopeful for replacement

The news of Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s impending departure came as a surprise to many. Several steps must be taken before a replacement is found.

Already, though, we’re hearing from community leaders at the grassroots level about what they’d like to see in Dallas' next police chief.

John-Mark Davidson is Chairman of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board. Like so many others, he’s digesting the news of Chief Eddie Garcia’s departure. Chief Garcia had recently agreed to an extension that would keep him in Dallas through 2027.

“I did not think that he would leave so soon with him renewing the contract recently,” Davidson said. “So, surprised at the sudden departure, not surprised that other cities would seek him out.”

Davidson said he’d been optimistic about the partnership with interim city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and new police oversight director Michele Andre, and felt Garcia was a critical part of the partnership as well.

“Chief Garcia was another element to that, and I thought with these pieces of the puzzle in place and a board that is willing to work, there could have been some amazing things happen. So of course, this was a setback,” he said.

Rene Martinez of Dallas LULAC served on previous search committees for Dallas Police Chiefs. He said he has high hopes for the upcoming search committee.

“Select a broad-based group of community leaders with a lot of diversity. People that really have an interest in our city. People who live in Dallas. Then once you select that committee start the recruiting process,” said Martinez.

Davidson also has ideas about what an effective police chief would look like.

“For the next chief, someone who is progressive in their thinking as far as policing in the 21st century would be ideal. Someone who’s committed to working with the community,” he said. “And then someone who has experience with oversight, believes in oversight, believes in transparency, openness and honesty.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the interim City Manager did address Garcia's departure, saying Garcia was "the right leader at the right time for the Dallas Police Department.”