Cedar Hill PD shows video of shootout with suspected medical building gunman

Cedar Hill Police released bodycam and dashcam video Wednesday showing a shootout between officers and a man they say was suspected of shooting a physician at a medical building moments before.

Cedar Hill Chief of Police Ely Reyes said Tuesday officers were called to a medical clinic along Belt Line Road where a man was reported to have a gun. One minute later, a police dispatcher reported hearing a gunshot. Three minutes later the first officer arrived and found the injured doctor.

Another officer arriving at the clinic told responding officers about seeing a man armed with a long gun leaving the scene in a black four-door Chrysler. About a block down the road, the driver of a black Chrysler crashed into another car.

Officers in the area arrived at the crash scene and a shootout began moments later between the man and five police officers.

Reyes showed a video of the shootout Wednesday afternoon that began with officers arriving at the scene and soon after being met with gunfire. Reyes pointed out that the armed man in the car fired first and that dirt puffing up off the ground indicated an officer was being fired upon.

The armed man in the Chrysler, who has not yet been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition. The man remained in critical condition Wednesday, Reyes said.

Reyes did not say how many times the man had been shot or if they had been able to confirm which of the five officers shot the man.

All five Cedar Hill police officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard protocol.