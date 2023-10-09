Arlington Police released body, dash cam video of dealership shooting

Arlington Police are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to share updates and body cam footage about a shooting involving a police officer.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct.

Arlington Police said officers were sent to Vandergriff Honda along the Interstate 20 frontage road between Cooper Street and Matlock Road at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on reports that an armed man was firing at the building.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they "engaged him" and, "based on the suspect's actions, multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect," according to a press release.

An employee at the dealership told NBC 5's Vince Sims that Abbas Al-Mutairy, a former employee, had recently been fired and walked into the new car area with a long-style rifle.

Cell phone video obtained by NBC 5 also shows Al-Mutairy holding a gun in the dealership's parking lot.

APD said that based on Al-Mutairy's actions, multiple officers fired their weapons and shot the gunman. Al-Mutairy was taken to a local hospital, and he was initially charged with only two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave for seven days, according to the department's policy, anytime an officer uses their gun.

The officer-involved shooting and incident are still under investigation.