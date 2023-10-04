New charges added for gunman shot by Arlington police at Honda dealership

A man who was shot by Arlington police after he showed up at his former job with a gun and fired multiple shots in late September faces new additional charges while still in critical condition.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Vandergriff Honda along the Interstate 20 frontage road between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

Arlington Police said they received reports of an armed man firing at a building at the car dealership around 6:30 p.m.

An employee at the dealership told NBC 5's Vince Sims that Al-Mutairy, a former employee, had recently been fired and walked into the new car area with a long-style rifle.

Cell phone video obtained by NBC 5 also shows Al-Mutairy holding a gun in the dealership's parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Al-Mutairy still carrying his firearm.

APD said that based on Al-Mutairy's actions, multiple officers fired their weapons and shot the gunman. Al-Mutairy was taken to a local hospital, and he was initially charged with only two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave for seven days, according to the department's policy, anytime an officer uses their gun.

The police department also said it plans to release body cam and dashcam footage of the incident to the public sometime next week after city officials have reviewed the videos.

The officer-involved shooting and incident are still under investigation.