A Comerica Bank manager pleaded guilty to embezzling over $120,000 from the company, Chad E. Meacham, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced Tuesday.

The employee, 33-year-old Sallie Lazzaro, began as a teller and was later promoted to vault manager. Lazzaro admitted to repeatedly stealing cash from the bank. Lazzaro would grab money from the teller drawer, hide it in her pockets or purse and falsify information into the bank’s system, manipulating balances.

A cash count on May 20, 2021, revealed that the bank was found to be missing more than $100,000.

The FBI’s Dallas division is conducting the investigation and sentencing is set for March 30, 2023, in Fort Worth.