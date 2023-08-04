Collin County woman arrested after dozens of dead animals found on property

The property in Collin County along Graybill Road is where investigators executed a warrant Tuesday and made a gruesome discovery.

Around the property investigators found 12 dead horses and 24 dead dogs in advanced stages of decomposition.

Police were led here based on a citizen complaint.

"I know those animals suffered," animal advocate Deanne Murillo said.

Murillo said she alerted agencies about dead animals on that property back in January. She shared pictures with NBC 5 of a dead horse on a trailer taken back then and other animals she says appeared to be unhealthy.

"Once they were on that piece of property, the monsters that were supposed to take care of them did not, they suffered,” Murillo said. “They suffered horribly."

Rachel Ann Sword has been charged with animal cruelty.

"I met her once when she was trying to supposedly save a donkey that was loose in our little community,” Murillo said. “She held herself out as a nutrition specialist of animals."

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement this is an ongoing felony investigation.

Murillo is hoping justice is served.

"The district attorney, in a horrific case, can bump it up,” Murillo said. “They need to bump it up."