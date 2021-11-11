Collin County Sheriff's Office Make Arrests in ‘Operation Safe Halloween'

The Collin County Sheriff's Office made arrests in an undercover operation conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 that targeted suspects using the internet to contact adolescent children.

The Sheriff's investigators along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations made a total of 18 arrests during 'Operation Safe Halloween.'

Two individuals were charged with Possession of Child Pornography and 16 subjects were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

During the operation, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that were used by the individuals to commit their crimes, according to the Collin Co. Sheriff's Office.

"If you come to Collin County with the intent to prey upon and abuse our children, we will lock you up, and our District Attorney will send you to prison. Heed my words…we will do what is necessary to protect our children," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.