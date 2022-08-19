Colleyville Woman Who Flew to D.C. on Private Jet, Pleads Guilty to Disruptive Conduct

A Colleyville woman pleaded guilty Thursday for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and will be sentenced later this year.

Katherine Schwab said she accepted an offer to fly on a Facebook friend's private jet and admitted to writing in messages before the Capitol attack that "s--t will go down" and that she needed to "stop the steal."

Schwab traveled to Washington, D.C., with codefendants Jenna Ryan and Jason Lee Hyland, and admitted she was the first of the trio to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I went into the f---ing Capitol," Schwab admitted saying in a video recording on the day of the riot, calling police “traitors,” “sheep” and “pathetic."

“You want a revolution, the revolution’s gonna come… you want a f---ing revolution, it’ll happen," Schwab also admitted saying.

Schwab also said she kicked and threw media equipment with other members of the mob outside the capitol.

NBC News reported Schwab said she went inside the Capitol because then-Vice President Mike Pence had "f--ked us over."

Pence, of course, was inside the U.S. Capitol building overseeing a joint session of Congress counting electoral votes and affirming the election of Joe Biden as president.

Schwab pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Schwab's sentencing hearing Thursday for Dec. 9.

Hyland was sentenced to a week behind bars earlier this month, while Ryan — who had declared she was "not going to jail" — was sentenced in November to 60 days in prison.