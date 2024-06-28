Movies

Shuttered DFW Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations to reopen this summer

The news arrives three weeks following the abrupt closure of five theaters in the area

By Uwa Ede-Osifo | The Dallas Morning News

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will reopen its doors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company announced Thursday night.

The news arrives three weeks after the abrupt closure of five local theaters in Richardson, Las Colinas, Lake Highlands, Dallas and Denton. A location in Woodbury, Minn., was also shuttered.

The Austin-based cinema chain will now own and operate the local theaters, which will reopen this summer.

“We’re so excited to reestablish Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for our teammates and local film communities in these great cities during an incredibly successful summer of moviegoing,” he added.

