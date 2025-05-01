Originally appeared on E! Online

Savannah Guthrie knows Hoda Kotb is cooking up something really special.

Over three months after Hoda exited 'Today' following nearly 17 years at the NBC morning show, her former colleague shared insight into her upcoming return.

"She's coming back," Guthrie told E! News' Carolina Bermudez in a joint interview with co-anchor Craig Melvin at the celebration for the launch of "Today Loves Food: Recipes from America's Favorite Kitchen."

"She's going to come and reveal her next chapter on the 'Today' show. So you'll see her there," Guthrie said.

Meanwhile, Melvin said that her upcoming cameo feels like she's simply "coming back from vacation."

Hoda Kotb is saying farewell to the “Today” show. After 26 years with nbc, the 60-year-old journalist signed off from the hit morning show on Friday morning and her co-anchors and producers made sure it was a memorable show.

Although Kotb, who is now building her own wellness app and company, bid farewell to "Today" viewers in January, she's still kept in close touch with her former cohosts.

"We see her all the time," Guthrie added. "She's great. We just had breakfast last week."

After all, the team knows that food is the perfect way to bring people together. And in their new cookbook, each person brought a part of their personality for their chosen recipes. For instance, Guthrie admitted that she prefers snacking over a full meal.

"It's girl dinner," she told Melvin and Bermudez. "I brought a lime drink, a cheese plate, some guac and pigs in a blanket."

When it came to each person's collection, she believes there's no single winner, although Al Roker has "the most elevated recipes."

As Guthrie put it, "The reason there actually was no real competition is because everybody comes at it with a different level."

Melvin, with the help of his mom, highlighted the Southern meals passed down in his family. However, it wasn't easy getting the measurements or directions for the book since, like many home cooks, she often eyed it all.

"The hard part was getting her to actually write down the recipe," Melvin said. "It took a couple of months and she was a little stressed about it."

Even Kotb has a few recipes, including her upside-down salad. She's no stranger to cooking, as she was often in the kitchen on set. As she told Today.com in an interview published April 29 about that time, "Doing the cooking segments is one of my favorite memories from my time on the show."

