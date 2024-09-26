A woman is in custody after stabbing her father-in-law to death Tuesday at a home in Cleburne, police say.

Around 10 a.m., Cleburne Police and Cleburne Fire responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Miracle Lane.

While en route to the address, police learned that a female at the residence was actively stabbing a male.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Brabbin, was immediately arrested at the scene.

The victim, 76-year-old Robert Brabbin, was taken to the Texas Health Cleburne Hospital with several stab wounds, where he was pronounced dead.

Brabbin was charged with murder and booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center with a $1 million bond.

The stabbing's motive, what started the initial disturbance and whether anyone else was in the home at the time has not been released.

It's unclear whether Brabbin has acquired legal representation.