Cleburne

Cleburne woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing father-in-law to death

The suspect was charged with murder and is awaiting arraignment

By Lauren Harper

Fort Worth police investigate a shooting involving police officers on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
NBC 5 News

A woman is in custody after stabbing her father-in-law to death Tuesday at a home in Cleburne, police say.

Around 10 a.m., Cleburne Police and Cleburne Fire responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Miracle Lane.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

While en route to the address, police learned that a female at the residence was actively stabbing a male.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Brabbin, was immediately arrested at the scene.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim, 76-year-old Robert Brabbin, was taken to the Texas Health Cleburne Hospital with several stab wounds, where he was pronounced dead.

Brabbin was charged with murder and booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center with a $1 million bond.

The stabbing's motive, what started the initial disturbance and whether anyone else was in the home at the time has not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fires 5 mins ago

Fort Worth officer and family lose home to early morning fire

sports 45 mins ago

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to headline celebrity pickleball event

It's unclear whether Brabbin has acquired legal representation.

This article tagged under:

Cleburne
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us