Cleburne Man Latest Arrested by FBI in U.S. Capitol Attack

A Cleburne man who wrote his only regret was not getting “some souvenirs” is the 38th person to be arrested by the Dallas division of the FBI in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, according to court documents.

Jacob Garcia was arrested Friday in Fort Worth, the FBI said. He is set to appear in federal court in Washington on Wednesday.

Garcia, 27, is charged with entering a restricted building, parading in the Capitol and two counts of disorderly conduct.

“My only regret is not getting some souvenirs,” Garcia wrote on Facebook, according to subpoenaed records obtained by the FBI. “Got a dude on film showing he stole a framed picture of (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi.”

Videos showed Garcia entering the Capitol illegally at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021 and exiting at about 3:40 p.m., the FBI said.

The day before the riot, the FBI said records showed Garcia’s cell phone placed a call to a cannabis clinic in Washington that makes house calls.

Earlier this month, in the first trial, a jury convicted a Texas man, Guy Wesley Reffitt, of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police and obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote.