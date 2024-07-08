Clear the Shelters Community Calendar

NBC5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear The Shelters™ is celebrating it’s 10th year!

As part of our ongoing goal to help local animal shelters (and our furry friends!), NBC5 and Telemundo 39 want to keep you up to date on local shelter events going on this summer in DFW! Here, you’ll find special events, as well as weekly and daily events and programs happening in our community, take a look!

Doggy Daycations – Dallas Animal Services

Give a four-legged friend their very own day-on-the-town.

Ongoing program – 7 days a week!

Pickup begins usually between 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., return by 5 p.m.

Help Dallas dogs get adopted with this ongoing program.

For more information, visit HERE.

Prairie Trotters Wellness Club – Grand Prairie Animal Services

Take a dog-in-need on a fun walk!

Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday through Sunday.

Hours vary depending on day, usually goes from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Stay active and help local shelters dogs with this great program.

For more information, visit HERE.

Beat the Heat Adoption Weekends – Grand Prairie Animal Services

Stay cool, enjoy ice cream and adoptions.

Each Saturday in July.

Times vary- visit site for more information!

For more information, visit HERE.

Shelter Donations – Dallas Animal Services

Help keep local animal shelters going with your donations!

Open to receive items 7 days a week.

Drop-offs open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas Animal Services is currently in need of towels and blankets- used or new!

For more information, visit HERE.