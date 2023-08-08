Mesquite ISD

Clear backpack policy leads to gun found at Mesquite school on first day back

Mesquite ISD, Dallas ISD will require clear bags for all students this year

By Katy Blakey

More North Texas school districts are requiring clear backpacks.

At Mesquite ISD, the new policy already led to a gun being found on campus. District leaders said a 17-year-old showed up at Horn High School on Monday without a clear bag. His bag was placed in a holding area until a clear one could be provided.

During this time a staffer reported the student began acting suspicious so his bag was searched and a firearm was found. The district did not say if the gun was loaded. The student was arrested and no one was hurt.

“In that investigation, they discovered the firearm in one of the non-clear backpacks the student had brought,” said Mesquite ISD administrator Taylor Morris. “In that moment while we know it’s inconvenient, we were able to see the value in having this policy.

Mesquite ISD purchased 40,000 clear bags over the summer so every student could be provided one for free.

Dallas ISD is expanding its clear bag policy for the 2023-2024 school year.

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Dallas ISD began requiring clear backpacks for high school and middle school students.

This year elementary students will be required to have them, too.

Dallas ISD said it is one measure among many.

“We’re negligent, it’s malpractice if we don’t take every effort,” said Marlon Brooks, DISD Executive Director of School Safety, Resources & Monitoring.

“We talk about teaching and learning, we talk about student achievement, but without safety and security nothing really matters,” Brooks said.

