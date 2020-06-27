CLEAR Alert Issued for Man Last Seen Wednesday in Southlake

Southlake police are asking for help from the public locating a 54-year-old man last seen Wednesday.

Gregory Lowenstein, 54, was seen at 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Calais Drive in Southlake in a black 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450. The SUV has Texas license plate HJG9372.

Lowenstein is described as a 5-foot-10 white man who weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing blue shorts and a polo shirt.

Law enforcement believe Lowenstein's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call the Southlake Police Department at 817-743-4522.

The state's CLEAR, or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue, Alert program was created in 2019 to help law enforcement locate missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as find potential suspects. It serves to close the gap between missing children who qualify for Amber Alerts and senior citizens who are covered by Silver Alerts. The name also honors victims of violence: Cayley Mandadi, D'Lisa Kelley, Erin Castro, Ashanti Billie and the Rest.