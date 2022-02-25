Dallas County

Clay Jenkins Revises Dallas County Mask Requirements

Although it is unclear when the requirements will go into effect, the revisions are based on the current CDC recommendations

In a statement released Friday, Judge Clay Jenkins announced his revised order regarding the requirements of wearing a mask in Dallas County.

"One hour after the CDC recommendation today, the public health committee met to look at hospital numbers here, medical modeling from UT Southwestern, and other information critical to advising," said Jenkins.

As positive COVID-19 cases go down in the region, many school districts and businesses are making changes to their original mask requirements.

Jenkins made headlines when he decided to go against Abbott's ban on masks, making the requirements stricter to further prevent the spread of the illness and issuing a restraining order against Abbott.

During his statement, Jenkins accredited his revisions to the recent CDC protocol.

"Pursuant to the CDC recommendations and the advice I received this evening from the public health committee, I am revising the Dallas County mask order to drop the requirement of wearing a mask in any settings other than jails, long-term care facilities, and healthcare settings," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says that although masks are no longer required, they are strongly recommended for immunocompromised individuals in indoor settings outside of their home, or those who are visiting with immunocompromised or medically frail individuals, including the elderly.

"Thank you for your patience and courage during the last two surges," said Jenkins. "And for the kindness and support, you have shown our first responders, our healthcare heroes, and my team."

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyCOVID-19CDC
