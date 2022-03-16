Judge Clay Jenkins

Clay Jenkins Lowers Dallas County COVID-19 Threat Level to Yellow as Metrics Improve

Although Jenkins has lowered the threat level, he still encourages Texans to get vaccinated and wear their masks

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun, Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday afternoon that the county’s public health committee had lowered its COVID-19 threat level from orange to yellow, which advises residents to “proceed carefully.”

Jenkins said that the latest metrics showed that the coronavirus was creating less pressure on the county’s health care system, including fewer cases and hospitalizations.

But Jenkins urged people to continue taking precautions against spreading the virus.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

