Classmates Serenade Birthday Girl

Some fourth-graders in Lewisville made sure their friend had one of her best birthdays ever.

Avery Pacheco has not been at Castle Hills Elementary since the first week of the year. She was diagnosed with leukemia and is still getting treatment.

Her fourth-grade classmates adopted the name "Team BrAvery" to support and encourage Avery.

On Wednesday, they proved again that she is never far from their minds. It was Avery's 10th birthday, and the fourth graders wanted her to know they remembered.

Avery was in the front seat of the car as her mom drove by the school, and on a cold, rainy afternoon her classmates were all there to wish her a Happy Birthday.

They held a sign saying, "Happy Birthday, Avery. We love you." and broke out in song. Avery looked out the window of her mom's car to see and hear the best birthday serenade ever.

The smile on the little girl's face was enough to brighten the dreariest of days.