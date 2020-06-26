City of Denton Passes Mask Ordinance

Face masks will be required in all businesses in the city of Denton starting Saturday.

The Denton City Council adopted the order Friday afternoon, which applies to all commercial and nonprofit entities in the city of Denton that provide goods or services directly to the public.

The order requires all employees or visitors of any business or nonprofit to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth when in close contact or proximity to coworkers or the public.

Businesses can also require temperature checks or health screenings at the business's discretion, however, the order does not require this.

Signs must be posted at all entrances to the building, stating the mask requirement.

The order states that the mask requirement "does not apply if covering the nose and mouth poses a significant mental or physical health risk to the individual. It also does not apply when an individual is consuming a food or beverage or receiving a service where the wearing of a face covering would impair the performance of the service."

The mask order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, August 4.

All businesses and nonprofits within Denton city limits must be in compliance with the order by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Starting Thursday, July 2, anyone may report concerns regarding potential violations of the order through the Engage Denton mobile application, online at www.engagedenton.com, or by calling and leaving a message at (940) 349-8228.