City of Dallas Closer to Approving Contract to Move Shingle Mountain

There is progress in the long fight to get rid of the so-called 'shingle mountain' in far southern Dallas.

The city has selected the lowest of nine bidders to haul away the pile of illegally dumped asphalt shingles.

They'll go to the city landfill across South Central Expressway.

The $450,000 contract will be on the October 13 city council agenda.

After three years of fighting, the closest neighbor to the shingle pile has said she will celebrate when it's gone.