City of Dallas Announces Final Pickup for Tornado-Related Debris

The city is wrapping up debris pickup for Dallas residents who were impacted by the Oct. 20 tornado.

A final sweep for debris collection begins Jan. 2 and should be completed by Jan. 15, the city said. Residents in the impact zone must place any remaining storm debris at the curb by Jan. 1 to ensure it will be collected by the city.

The city estimates that work crews have collected 95% of debris in the impact zone. There has been a significant decline in storm debris set out, prompting this announcement of a final sweep, the city said.

