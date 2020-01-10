Fort Worth Stock Show

Children’s Events at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is from Jan. 17 through Feb. 8

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5 News

There's plenty of family fun at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Children ages 5 and under are free admission. Children from ages 6 to 16 are $5 with parents prices at $12. The admission includes entry for nearby museums, including the National Cowgirl Museum, the Cattle Raisers Museum and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Children activities at the FWSSR include a ride on the corn harvest simulator, play interactive farm games, see how cotton is ginned and learn about the fascinating world of farming at Planet Agriculture.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Animal Services 2 mins ago

Dallas Animal Services Yearly Summary Shows Higher Adoption Rates

weather experts 6 mins ago

Live Radar: Tornadoes, Large Hail and Flooding Possible With Severe Storms Today

Watch a live cow being milked at the Milk Parlor and learn how the milk from the cow to the glass.

At the Stockman's Cafe there's plenty of seating for everyone with video screens to keep youngsters occupied.

The Children's Barnyard features mother farm animals and their offspring, including lambs, calves, piglets and ducklings.

Kids can pet live animals at the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo. Youth exhibitors will be throughout the livestock barns who will share their stories with visitors about their show cattle, sheep and pigs, and could let you scratch an ear or back.

On Jan. 26, a children's event "Kids Gone Wild!" will let youngsters meet a hardy desert tortoise, beautiful red-tailed hawk and they can catch a live catfish in the fish tank. This is a great opportunity for children to learn about the natural world around them and the importance of conservation and natural resources.

At the Carnival/Midway, you can ride the Ferris Wheel and other amusement rides. Go here to check out all the fun rides and to learn about the Magic Money wristband.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth Stock ShowFort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us