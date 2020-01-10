Children’s Events at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There's plenty of family fun at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Children ages 5 and under are free admission. Children from ages 6 to 16 are $5 with parents prices at $12. The admission includes entry for nearby museums, including the National Cowgirl Museum, the Cattle Raisers Museum and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Children activities at the FWSSR include a ride on the corn harvest simulator, play interactive farm games, see how cotton is ginned and learn about the fascinating world of farming at Planet Agriculture.

Watch a live cow being milked at the Milk Parlor and learn how the milk from the cow to the glass.

At the Stockman's Cafe there's plenty of seating for everyone with video screens to keep youngsters occupied.

The Children's Barnyard features mother farm animals and their offspring, including lambs, calves, piglets and ducklings.

Kids can pet live animals at the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo. Youth exhibitors will be throughout the livestock barns who will share their stories with visitors about their show cattle, sheep and pigs, and could let you scratch an ear or back.

On Jan. 26, a children's event "Kids Gone Wild!" will let youngsters meet a hardy desert tortoise, beautiful red-tailed hawk and they can catch a live catfish in the fish tank. This is a great opportunity for children to learn about the natural world around them and the importance of conservation and natural resources.

At the Carnival/Midway, you can ride the Ferris Wheel and other amusement rides. Go here to check out all the fun rides and to learn about the Magic Money wristband.