Children killed in July 4th shooting to be laid to rest

This weekend, the two children who were killed in a July 4th shooting in Fort Worth will be laid to rest.

15-month-old Wynter Thouston and 4-year-old Ivy Pierce are sisters and were killed along with another man when a fight escalated into gunfire outside of Crystal Clean Car Wash on the 7500 block of W. Cleburne Road at about 11:40 p.m.

The visitation will be Friday at Tree of Life church in Fort Worth.

There is also a community balloon release in their memory at the Tree of Life Church Friday at 7:00 tonight.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The funeral and burial is Saturday at Mount Calvary Family Life Center in Tyler, Texas.

Fort Worth community leaders say these deaths should be a wake up call to stop rising gun violence in the community and they need the help of city leaders.

“It is very disgusting to our community because we have a family that just moved here and have not been here a month. And this happened to them, innocent bystanders,” Cliff Sparks said. “They’ve got to put the guns down. This is ridiculous. This is gun violence. Like I said, we got people working in the community, boots on the ground, but we can't save everybody.”

Fort Worth police arrested 26-year Kanard Murphy and charged him with Capital Murder in connection to the shootings. Six people total were shot during the incident.